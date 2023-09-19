WINGHAM stalwart, Mitch Bevitt capped a big week with a player of the match performance in the Football Mid North Coast Southern League men's grand final against Tuncurry-Forster Black at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval.
The Warriors won the game 3-1 to add the champions tag to the premiership claimed after they stormed through the season-proper with just one loss.
The previous Monday Bevitt and his partner, Erinn, became parents for the first time when their daughter was born.
Showing no ill-effects, Bevitt was at his best in the decider, won in convincing fashion by the Warriors.
Last year Wingham captain-coach, Dean Whitlam had a similar scenario when his first child was born in grand final week.
"Must be something in the water at the same time of the year,'' Whitlam laughed.
Wingham always looked in control in the grand final.
"We led 2-0 about 15 minutes from fulltime when they scored a goal, but we responded with another goal pretty well straight away to make it 3-1,'' Whitlam said.
Bevitt, Simon Mooney, Jarrod Horne and Justin Atkins were the standouts in an overall solid team performance from the Warriors. Mooney scored two goals for the Warriors and Bevitt one.
The match was played in warm but windy conditions.
"Because of the heat we were glad it was played at Tuncurry and not Taree,'' Whitlam said.
"The wind did make it difficult to control the ball in the second half.''
"We'll have players away this weekend because of school holidays,'' Whitlam said.
"We tried to arrange it for a pre-season game next year, but I'm not sure what's happening there.''
Whitlam expects most of the squad to be back again in 2024 as the Warriors look for a grand final three-peat.
"We've won the last two grand finals and the competition before that when we didn't have a grand final due to COVID,'' Whitlam said.
He's also keen to keep coaching.
"We have a few younger fellas coming through, so we'll be trying to balance everyone in there,'' he said.
