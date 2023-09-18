Great Lakes Advocate
A man in his 60 was treated, and stabilised for pelvic injuries before being flown to Newcastle

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:06am, first published 9:58am
Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Picture supplied.
A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a two vehicle accident in Forster yesterday afternoon, Monday, September 18.

