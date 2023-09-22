My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 catches up with the Portokalos/Miller clan after the death of family patriarch Gus. Toula wants to honour her father's dying wishes by taking his journal back to his small Greek village and delivering it to his childhood friends at the village's reunion event. So she, husband Ian (John Corbett), daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris, now blonde and towering above her movie mother), aunts Voula (Andrea Martin) and Frieda (Maria Vacratsis), brother Nick (Louis Mandylor) and tagalong Aristotle (Elias Kacavas, who has had one failed date with Paris in the past yet was invited by Voula to be her 'assistant' on the trip and, of course, spends all his time with the now college-aged Paris) all jet off to Greece to complete the mission.