My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
PG, 91 minutes
1 star
Back in 2002, we were introduced to Toula Portokalos, a Greek-American woman just trying to find her way with an overbearing family and a new non-Greek boyfriend.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding was insightful, honest, memorable and, most importantly, funny.
Writer and star Nia Vardalos gifted us a film for the ages, the perfect tale to capture the experience of a first-generation daughter of immigrants navigating the American way of life while staying true to her Greek roots and learning to embrace the things that previously made her cringe about her family.
The culture clash was great, the lines were great (who can forget Toula's father's cry of "why you want to leave me?") and the casting of a rambunctious Greek family was spot-on.
Now, sadly, the only part of that success that remains is the casting - and their performances are lacking this third time around.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 catches up with the Portokalos/Miller clan after the death of family patriarch Gus. Toula wants to honour her father's dying wishes by taking his journal back to his small Greek village and delivering it to his childhood friends at the village's reunion event. So she, husband Ian (John Corbett), daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris, now blonde and towering above her movie mother), aunts Voula (Andrea Martin) and Frieda (Maria Vacratsis), brother Nick (Louis Mandylor) and tagalong Aristotle (Elias Kacavas, who has had one failed date with Paris in the past yet was invited by Voula to be her 'assistant' on the trip and, of course, spends all his time with the now college-aged Paris) all jet off to Greece to complete the mission.
Unfortunately, this film is pretty terrible from the get-go.
It starts with an odd collage of images that look like they've been put together in a Powerpoint slideshow, immediately making you wonder who left the intern in charge of the opening titles.
Then we catch up with Portokalos matriarch Maria (Lainie Kazan), who seems to be in the throes of dementia. This would be a strong plot point if the writing around it wasn't so horrible, and the timing and flow of the scene wasn't so stilted.
This is just the first in a number of sub-plots that are not explored enough to have any real weight. It feels as though there was a brainstorming session about all the ideas that could go into this film, and instead of homing in on a few, the filmmakers decided to tackle them all - an ultimately unsatisfying experience for the viewer.
We've also got the mayor of Gus's village who is trying to get people to move back into the abandoned town (and part of her journey involves getting the local stream to flow again); Paris having trouble with college; Nick trying to find the village's oldest tree; a surprise relative showing up; said relative's son's frowned-upon relationship with a non-Greek girl; the search for Gus's childhood friends; and the lack of people showing up for the reunion.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has the same number of plotlines as the average season of soap opera TV, and the acting is about on that level. There is, of course, a wedding, but it feels like it's been thrown in just to make the title relevant.
As much as we care for and love these characters after knowing them for more than two decades, this particular chapter of their lives is uninteresting and not worthy of an entire film.
Probably the most egregious mistake is that nothing is very funny. There may be a couple of chuckles here and there, but the majority of the gags just land lamely and much of the comic timing feels off.
At the very least, we should take some comfort from the fact the cast seems to quite enjoy working together. It is impressive that such a large group of actors would return for two sequels - even Aussie Gia Carides and former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone are back, even if they don't have big roles to play. The only major cast member not around for this third instalment is, of course, Michael Constantine (Gus), who passed away in 2021.
Sadly, nothing can fix this messy sequel, directed by Vardalos.
