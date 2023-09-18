Smokey morning a result of Wootton bushfire

Residents across the region have woken to a thick blanket of choking smoke.
However, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Fires Near Me website, the nearest bushfire burning in the Great Lakes is at Wootton, 23 kilometres away (as the crow flies).
The bushfire, along Elmar Road, is at advice level and under control by the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS)
Approximately two hectares have been burnt since the fire began.
According to the a post on the RFS, Tuncurry smoke from fires can travel many kilometres when it disperses in the atmosphere.
"Over the last two days RFS crews have been busy working alongside many other brigades to contain a fire on Elmer Road," the post said.
"On Sunday, it was running through dense undergrowth (a lot of pushing through lantana), along both sides of a gully.
"Our crews used one live reel and about six lengths of 25mm hose (working with Pacific Palms 1) plus Bunyah 7 and Wootton 9 on the other side of the gully.
"Firefighters worked tirelessly, all covered in a shade of charcoal, managing to keep it out of the state forest.
"Yesterday crews were back our there patrolling."
Due to the forecast conditions, the Mid Coast RFS district (Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs) has suspended fire permits until further notice.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.