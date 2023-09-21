Aussie Ark Tours, Tomalla, Sunday, September 24, 11.30am-2pm. Get up close with Tasmanian devils in the Barrington Tops, There's no other experience like this on the Australian mainland. The fully escorted tour runs for 2.5 hours features a tour of the centre. The tour includes some devil enrichment, a special form of feeding which encourages wild behaviour, plus interaction with joeys. Book online HERE.
Frisbee and throw workshop, Taree library, Monday, September 25, 2-3pm. Decorate your own frisbee using a range of materials, then we'll head to the park to test fly our creations Bring a hat to wear while we are at the park (Fotheringham park, next to Taree Library). Suitable for children aged five years and over. Get tickets HERE.
Dreambuilders will be screened in Gloucester library on Tuesday, September 26 from 10.30-11.50am. Minna, a young girl, misuses her newfound ability to create and control other people's dreams to teach her bothersome stepsister a lesson. Suitable all ages. Children aged five years and under must be supervised by an adult. Bring a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water. Book HERE
Desktop organiser workshop, Hallidays Point library, Tuesday, September 26,2-3.30pm. Suitable for children aged five plus years, Bookings essential
Junior learn to sail, Coomba Aquatic Club, Tuesday, September 26, 9-11am. Participants must wear floatation vests (bring your own or borrow one from the club), must have suitable footwear (boat shoes or sneakers, not thongs), sunscreen protection and a parent or guardian must be present. Free, but a donation is welcome to assist with running costs. Contact: secretary@coombaaquatic.club or 0429 272 363.
Tots Tours at the Gallery, Manning Regional Gallery, Tuesday, September 26, 10.15-11am. Exciting and fun art engagement for under fives with their parents or carers, who will explore the current exhibition through song, dance and art making. The event is free.
Crazy weaving, Nabiac library, Wednesday, September 27, 10-11.30am. Use straws, wool and your imagination to create a bracelet, snake or crazy creature. Suitable for children aged five plus years. Get tickets here.
Pain and Plant, Tea Gardens library, Wednesday, September 27, 10-11am. Let your imagination bloom by painting a ceramic pot and dish using paint pens. Then hand-pick the perfect seeds to experience the joy of growing your very own veggies or herbs to enjoy. A perfect blend of nature and artistry awaits you in this plant-tastic experience. Get tickets here.
Argonuts epic tails, will be screened at Wingham library on Thursday, September 28. Rated PG, it is suitable for all ages. Bookings are essential HERE.
Science with Sue, Hallidays Point library, Thursday, September 28, 10.30-11.30am, Join Sue and learn all about colours, bubbles and gliding. Suitable for children aged six years plus.
Kids Bingo, Harrington library, Friday, September 29, 10-11am. Suitable for children aged over five years.
Aussie Ark Tours, Tomalla, September 30 and October 1 11.30am-2pm. Get up close with Tasmanian devils in the Barrington Tops, There's no other experience like this on the Australian mainland. The fully escorted tour runs for 2.5 hours features a tour of the centre. The tour includes some devil enrichment, a special form of feeding which encourages wild behaviour, plus interaction with joeys. Book online HERE.
Junior Ranger Tour, Copeland Tops, Tuesday, October 3, 10am-12pm. Join a NPWS guide for a peek inside the Mountain Maid gold mine this school holidays and discover what a ranger does to protect this beautiful area. You'll see some of the old machinery like a battery stamper, whirly-gig gold separator, air compressor and gold carts. You can even pan for gold. On the four kilometre tour, you'll learn about the plants and animals that live here and how they survive in this magical park. Cost, children $15 per person (5-16 years). Accompanying adults free. Visit National Parks and Wildlife HERE.
Junior learn to sail, Coomba Aquatic Club, Tuesday, October 3, 9-11am. Participants must wear floatation vests (bring your own or borrow one from the club), must have suitable footwear (boat shoes or sneakers, not thongs), sunscreen protection and a parent or guardian must be present. Free, but a donation is welcome to assist with running costs. Contact: secretary@coombaaquatic.club or 0429 272 363.
Kids Bingo, Taree library, Tuesday, October 3, 3-4pm. Suitable for children aged five years and over. Book HERE
Paddle puppets, Nabiac library, Wednesday, October 4, 10-11.30am. Decorate your own paddle puppet with loads of embellishments and more. Suitable for children aged five years and over.
Wingham Brush wildlife walk, Wednesday, October 4, 10am-12pm. Walk alongside a NPWS discovery ranger and explore a vibrant life under the canopy of subtropical rainforest. Also known as 'The Brush' and located beside the Manning River, this park is a significant roosting and maternity site for the vulnerable grey-headed flying fox. Bring your binoculars and camera along for your chance to spot some fruit pigeons, bowerbirds and bats as we traverse Wingham Brush boardwalk. Children need to be accompanied by an adult.
Primavera art workshop, Wingham library, Wednesday, October 4, 10.30-11.30am. Join Ann for a spring holiday art class inspired by Botticelli's painting and Vivaldi's music, Primavera, named for spring. If you'd like to create something new, fresh and vibrant, this one-hour art class is sure to be fun and colourful. Suitable for children aged over five years. Get tickets here.
Bee hotel workshop, Hallidays Point library, Wednesday, October 4, 10.30-11.30am. Create a bee hotel to attract these amazing pollinators to your garden. Many varieties of native bees will use a bee hotel. These species do not produce honey but they are great pollinators and fascinating to watch. Get tickets here.
Super Mario Bros movie, Tea Gardens library, Wednesday, October 4, 2-3.30pm. A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess. Children aged five years and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Please bring along a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water. Tickets here.
Djhembe drumming workshop, Harrington library, Thursday, October 5, 10-11am. This popular musical activity is being led by local musician and teacher, Ed Cachia, who has decades of experience in many facets of the music industry across Australia and currently performs at venues around the Mid North Coast. The workshop will aim to develop beat and rhythm and an understanding of how musicians work together in the creation and performance of a musical piece. Suitable for children aged over seven years. Get tickets here.
The Amazing Maurice, Hallidays Point library, Friday, October 6, 10.30am-12pm. A streetwise cat and his gang of rats come up with the perfect money-making scheme. Suitable for all ages. Children aged five years and under must be supervised by an adult. Bring a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water. Get tickets here.
The newly opened Tuncurry splash park is open throughout the year from 9am-5pm. The facility includes an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment, designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards. The new amenities block also provides toilets and change facilities that cater for all ages and abilities. Access is free.
