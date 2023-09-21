Maddison would love to be a lap cat.
This youngster - she's just over 12 months old - loves affection of any kind whether its a long, loving pat or snuggling up on the sofa, Maddison would be in her element.
She is a crowd pleaser and loves to smooch against your hands or legs, politely asking for pats.
It is also likely a requirement for Madison to be able to snuggle up in bed with her humans at the end of the day.
Maddison has been in the care of the wonderful volunteers at Sweet Pea Animal Rescue for little more than a month after being rescued from the pound in Taree. Previously she had been picked up as a stray.
Due to her history, volunteers don't know much about her previous life, but she has taken her short life all in her stride.
Madison has seemed to adapt to all the changes well and it has never stopped her from being extremely affectionate and friendly with everyone she meets.
Easy going, Maddison would suit just about any home.
She would make an ideal companion for a family with young children
She is friendly with other cats, but she is untested with dogs.
Madison is a very healthy girl and ready to meet her forever family.
Since she arrived in the care of Sweet Pea she has been microchipped, desexed, vaccinated and treated regularly with parasitic preventatives.
As with all rescue cats, Madison will be adopted as indoors only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.