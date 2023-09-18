Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Pacific Palms emergency call out team in action again

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quick thinking actions save man's life
Quick thinking actions save man's life

A man was rushed to Taree airport yesterday afternoon, Sunday, September 17 under multi-vehicle police escort for medivac to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.