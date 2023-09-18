Quick thinking actions save man's life

A man was rushed to Taree airport yesterday afternoon, Sunday, September 17 under multi-vehicle police escort for medivac to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.
The man was unconscious and in a critical condition at the time.
The incident began to unfold earlier in the afternoon after the Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) emergency call out team was tasked to north Boomerang Beach after the man was pulled unconscious from the water by members of the public.
Thanks to access to a public defibrillator two people were able to begin and continue CPR for about 15 minutes before the arrival of the call out team and NSW Ambulance.
The initial treatment by the members of the public, who had the knowledge and confidence from learning and staying up-to-date with the latest first aid and CPR, enabled the man to be supported until professional agencies arrived.
Knowing CPR helps to save lives, prevent brain death, and speed up recovery times.- Pacific Palms Surf Club president, Jerrad Allen
"All are welcome to come and learn resuscitation techniques because, as last Sunday showed, you never know when these life skills may be of use," Pacific Palms Surf Club president, Jerrad Allen said..
"Statistics show that the most likely casualty you would treat is a family member or close friend," he said.
"Knowing CPR helps to save lives, prevent brain death, and speed up recovery times.
"You'll be ready for a cardiac emergency.
"Pacific Palms SLSC, over the past few years, has installed four public defibrillators around the Pacific Palms community, with plans of more in the future.
"If a person is interested in learning more about first aid or CPR, even water rescue skills, please contact us regarding upcoming courses on education@pacificpalmsslsc.org.au."
No further information about the man's condition is available.
