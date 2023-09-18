Great Lakes Advocate
About 150 people marched across the Forster Tuncurry bridge demonstrating their support for the yes campaign

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:46am, first published September 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Jo Bales and Rachel Bracken joined about 150 supporters of the yes campaign in Forster Tuncurry on Sunday. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
We're in the country of the Worimi and Biripi peoples; we respectfully acknowledge their Elders, celebrate their continuing culture and the living memory of their ancestors, Yes23-Lyne for Yes co-leader, Peter Liebmann said.

