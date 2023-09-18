We're in the country of the Worimi and Biripi peoples; we respectfully acknowledge their Elders, celebrate their continuing culture and the living memory of their ancestors, Yes23-Lyne for Yes co-leader, Peter Liebmann said.
Mr Liebmann was speaking before about 150 yes advocates who demonstrated their support for the Referendum in Forster and Tuncurry yesterday, Sunday, September 17.
"We thank all First Nation people, firstly for creating and maintaining our wonderful land for 65,000 years and secondly for allowing us to live on it for 235 of those 65,000 years," he said.
"We're here firstly to support First Nation people across Australia and their remarkably generous invitation in The Uluru Statement from the Heart which says: In 1967 we were counted, in 2017 we seek to be heard. We leave base camp and start our trek across this vast country. We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future."
We thank all First Nation people, firstly for creating and maintaining our wonderful land for 65,000 years and secondly for allowing us to live on it for 235 of those 65,000 years.- Peter Liebmann
Speaking with the Great Lakes Advocate earlier today, Monday, September 18 Mr Leibmann said he was pleased with the Walk for Yes Rally, which met in John Holland Park, Forster before walking across the Forster Tuncurry bridge to John Wright Park, Tuncurry and back.
"While we (Forster-Tuncurry and Taree) organisers are still optimistic about getting the yes vote, we are trying to make voters comfortable with the idea of a yes," he said.
"We are talking with the 30 per cent of undecided and soft no people and highlight the positive aspects a yes vote would get."
Mr Liebmann appealed to the undecided, or those who hadn't had to opportunity or time to learn more about the Referendum to take the next step, get on the internet and learn about the issues faced by Aboriginal people.
"By voting yes we want to give First Nations people a voice to government; we have a chance to take a step towards that.
"Whatever has been done by governments of all persuasions in the past has not been successful."
Trini and Joey Engel, who work in the Indigenous community, said only good would come from a successful referendum.
"We agree with the yes campaign; it would mean a better Australia," Trini said.
"It is a step in the right direction"
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.