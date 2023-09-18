Great Lakes Advocate
Patrols begin for all six regional clubs this weekend

By Anne Evans
September 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Forster SLSC members, Annie Evans, Joe Williams and Ian Evans, with Black Head member, Ross Blowers. Picture SLS NSW.
The surf life saving season begins this weekend with the regional launch at Black Head Surf Club on Saturday, September 23.

