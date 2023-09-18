The surf life saving season begins this weekend with the regional launch at Black Head Surf Club on Saturday, September 23.
This is marked by the 10am 'Newcastle Permanent Raising of the Flags' ceremony.
It also means that the volunteer members of the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving branch will start weekend and public holidays duties and continue until Sunday, April 28, 2024, which coincides with the end of the autumn school holidays.
In all, this will mean a commitment of each club to fulfill more than 105 duties, each of four hours.
The need to maintain or increase the numbers in predominantly volunteer agencies such as Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) Fire and Rescue NSW, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), and NSW Marine Rescue, has meant that all these agencies have been proactive in recruitment.
The SLS media team has been to the Lower North Coast to assist in the production of a short video with the view to encourage participation in one of the six local surf clubs - Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms.
Led by communication and engagement general manager, Donna Wishart, the team attended Cape Hawke Surf Club in Forster on Tuesday, September 12
We live in an extraordinary region of surf, rivers and magnificent countryside.- Lower North Coast branch president, Ross Blowers
With her were senior media and communications co-ordinator, Patrick Boddan, digital content and marketing co-ordinator, Amy Whiteman, and video content co-ordinator, Ryan Morgan.
Lower North Coast branch president, Ross Blowers, thanked the visitors in the production of a resource to boost membership across the region.
"We live in an extraordinary region of surf, rivers and magnificent countryside," Blowers said.
"It is these reasons that people are drawn to the Lower North Coast," he said.
"Generally speaking, we have an aging population in the region who bring enormous skill, wisdom and life experience.
"Some surf club members may not be able to run, swim, paddle a surf rescue board, or engage in physical rescues in the water.
"However, their life experience and enthusiasm could be channelled into radio officers, first aid, advanced resuscitation or UAV pilots.
"Everyone is welcome, and everyone can contribute in the surf lifesaving movement.
"There are so many roles and ways in which people of all ages can assist.
"Everyone is invited to join their local surf club and learn about ways in which they can become involved and help their local clubs.
"Local club membership is for everyone - regardless of age, gender, cultural background or even swimming skills.
"Whether you want to be an active patrol member saving lives on the beach, an age manager for nippers on the weekend, an assistant helper, water safety helper, or as a volunteer club official working behind the scenes to ensure things run smoothly, there is something for everyone.
"Surf life saving clubs are central hubs of communities.
"They are the heart of surf life saving. T
"hey are a place to call home, a place to belong - they are like a family."
During the filming the promotional video, another reality was acknowledged.
A demographic concern is that many of our school leavers need to move elsewhere to seek employment, or to undertake further education at universities, TAFE and business colleges.
There was general agreement that there is a need to promote membership by those in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
For her part, Donna Wishart mentioned the Greater Sydney region surf clubs have an annual turnover of about 11 per cent of membership but there was usually a waiting list to join clubs.
"On the other hand,the Lower North Coast loses about one per cent of members but, without new young members, this just means a steady increase in the age of those with their toes on the water line," she said.
The Pacific Palms Surf Club's tiny membership places considerable burden on the current serving members.
With only 22 rostered patrol members, the club is stretched to the limit to cater for the massive increase in holiday makers during the summer season - especially during the Christmas and New Year period.
"We would welcome new members from our local Palms community or from feeder areas such as Bulahdelah and elsewhere," Pacific Palms president, Jerrad Allen said.
"We are ever grateful to visiting surf club members from near and far for rolling up to join patrols," he said.
"In some cases, Central Coast and Sydney-based clubs, such as Ocean Beach, Terrigal and Bondi, Avoca, MacMasters turn up with an entire patrol to give us a bit of a breather.
"Visiting surf club members who are able to assist can contact me on 0419 532 942 or through president@pacificpalmsslsc.org.au"
Along the entire length of the NSW coastline, SLS patrols kick-off next Saturday.
Just one week later, the Labour Day long-weekend will see the first major event on the SLS NSW 2023-24 carnivals and surf sports calendar being hosted by Forster Surf Club.
Despite this year's inconvenience of the construction of the new surf clubhouse, The Professionals Weekend of Surf is back at Main Beach Forster on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, 1 October, with events running from 8am until 5pm on each day. Events will be conducted in the water and on the sand for competitors in age divisions from under nine years nippers to masters.
Competitors of all ages have been training during the off season while new and returning nippers are about to begin their formal junior activities programs for 2023-24.
Nipper registrations at Cape Hawke Surf Club have already begun with the next registration day set for 10am on Sunday, October 8.
Forster Nippers registration is open online with the first day of activities on Sunday, 15 October, commencing at 9.30am.
"The 2023-24 nippers program is still in a holding pattern," Taree-Old Bar president, Jane Lynch said.
"We won't make a call on our starting date until more volunteers come on board," she said.
"We hope to release starting information very soon."
Community members able to assist can contact Jane online at president@tareeoldbarsurfclub.com.au
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.