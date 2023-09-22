Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The RFS opened its shutters for this year's Get Ready Weekend

September 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rainbow Flat Rural Fire Service (RFS) held one of its most successful Get Ready Weekends since the annual event was first introduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.