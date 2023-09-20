TUNCURRY-Forster Gold are the Football Mid North Coast Southern League under 13s champions.
This follows grand final day played at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
After what had been a closely contested season, Tuncurry-Forster showed determination to hold off Wingham to score a 1-0 win in the decider.
However, the season isn't over yet for the Tigers. They're off to the Wayne Richards Field at Port Macquarie on Saturday to meet Iona Bulls to determine the zone champions. Iona won the Northern League grand final last weekend.
