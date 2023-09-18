Tallwoods graphic artist, Shelly Kurtz from Creative Shell has been named outstanding young business leader in this year's Business NSW Mid North Coast Business Awards.
Shelley was presented with her award before more than 200 business leaders last Friday night at a gala dinner held at Sails Port Macquarie by Rydges.
Speaking after receiving her award, the rookie Business NSW nominee said she was ecstatic just to be named a finalist.
That delight quickly turned to shock when her name was announced.
"The moment felt surreal, and I found myself sitting there, stunned, for a brief moment, attempting to process what had just happened before I finally rose from my seat," she said.
"To be perfectly honest, I've never regarded myself as a business leader; I see myself as just your average hard working, small business owner.
"I am overjoyed and immensely grateful for this recognition."
Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, Port Macquarie was named Business of the Year.
The independent judges praised Liberty's impressive work across multiple categories.
Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services' win, represents everything we love about our local business community, Mid North Coast Business NSW regional director, Kellon Beard said.
Liberty's ability to support those in great need is to be celebrated, Mr Beard said.
Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services CEO, Kelly Lamb said the awards helped bring the issue of domestic violence out of the shadows and into the spotlight.
"These awards reflect the courage and compassion of our dedicated team who walk beside women and children on their journey to restoring their dignity, self-determination and safety," Ms Lamb said.
"We are grateful to the women and children who trust us with their stories," she said.
"This recognition shows that you are seen, believed and supported.
"To eliminate domestic and family violence, we must face the challenge together.
"There is still so much work to be done, and we can't do it without the incredible support we receive from the local business community.
"It was pleasing to see several social impact organisations represented on the night, recognising that being successful in business is not just about making money, it's also about making a difference."
"The Business NSW North Coast Business Awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent on the Mid North Coast business community and this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2023," Mr Beard said.
"It's been an incredibly tough couple of years for many businesses, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our amazing group of finalists from right across the region.
"These awards allow businesses to focus on their and their staff achievements over the past year."
Winners of the 2023 Mid North Coast Business Awards, will now represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney on November 9.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
2022 Mid North Coast Regional Winners
