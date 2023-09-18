Great Lakes Advocate
Shelley Kurtz won the category in this year's Business NSW Mid North Coast Business Awards

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:30am
Talented Tallwoods graphic artist, Shelly Kurtz is congratulated by her partner, Reece Clift on her outstanding win. Picture Lucy Humphries.
Tallwoods graphic artist, Shelly Kurtz from Creative Shell has been named outstanding young business leader in this year's Business NSW Mid North Coast Business Awards.

