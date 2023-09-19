We're thrilled to be back and it's been well worth the wait, Great Lakes Cinema 3, Tuncurry owners, Peter and Jaire Howard echoed.
The popular movie theatre re-opened late last week following an extensive six-week renovation.
Bright, new carpet has been laid throughout the foyer and auditorium, while more comfortable seating - including two rows of premium, recliner-style chairs, have been installed across all three cinemas.
Complementing the $750,000 refurbishment is a new candy bar - where patrons can purchase an alcoholic beverage - and box office area, new internal and external signage, new air conditioning and new foyer furniture.
What began as a four-week project extended into an anxious six weeks for the couple following unexpected delays and minor hiccups.
Much of the project was undertaken by local tradies - where possible.
Mr Howard gave a shout-out of the many who worked on the project, who he said worked closely together and always as a team.
"Nothing was ever a problem; they were here when they said they would be and they were obliging and happy to do extra work on weekends," Peter said.
When the complex re-opened excited customers rushed to get selfies and extended their congratulations to the Howards.
"We hope people come in and have positive vibes about it that we have," Jaire said.
Celebrating the re-opening the theatre is showing My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 with Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in theirtheir signature roles as Toula and Ian.
