NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Great Lakes will open the station shutters this weekend for the annual pre-bushfire Get Ready Weekend.
RFS area district manager, Inspector Ugo Tolone extended an invitation to residents across the Mid-Coast area to meet their local brigade and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties for the coming bushfire season.
"Following years of wet weather and prolific vegetation growth, the risk of fire is returning along with drier and warmer conditions," Inspector Tolone said.
"Get Ready Weekend is an opportunity for Mid-Coast residents to do their bit to prepare and protect their family and properties in the event of a fire."
Inspector Tolone said there were five simple steps which could be taken to reduce bushfire risk, such as clearing flammable items from around buildings and mowing lawns.
"It's likely bushfires haven't been at the front of mind these last few years, so now is the time for residents to start thinking about what they need to do to get ready," Inspector Tolone said.
"Preparing for bushfires is easier than people may think.
"Have a five minute conversation and ask yourself if threatened by fire, when will you go, what will you take and where will you go?
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bush fires can have, so it's important that people right across the Mid-Coast area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
This year's Get Ready Weekend will be held tomorrow and Sunday, September 16-17.
If you can't make it to an event this Get Ready Weekend, you can always find out more about making a bush fire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au
