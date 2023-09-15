Great Lakes Advocate
The annual Get Ready Weekend will be held across this Great Lakes this Saturday and Sunday

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:00am
Get Ready Weekend will be held across the Mid-Coast this Saturday and Sunday. Picture Adam McLean.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) stations across the Great Lakes will open the station shutters this weekend for the annual pre-bushfire Get Ready Weekend.

