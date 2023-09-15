Annual financial statement ready for audit review

Councillors have voted to refer the draft 2022-23 Annual Financial Statement to the NSW Audit Office for review.
The decision was made following debate at the September monthly ordinary meeting.
To allow the audit to take place MidCoast Council must refer the draft financial reports to audit, and councillors and managers had to sign a statement confirming the report had been prepared in accordance with the legislation, codes and standards.
As part of the process, and following the audit, final financial statements are reported to council and placed on public exhibition.
The statements are required to be prepared in the format specified under the accounting standards and this includes the depreciation of council assets.
With a asset base of more than $5 billion across roads, bridges, stormwater drainage, water and sewer assets, community facilities, and buildings depreciation has a big impact on the non-cash aspects of financial statements.
Accounting for depreciation was required to identify the level of funding council should be applying to the renewal of assets.
This represents a long-term financial sustainability challenge that council was working to address.
It does not impact on the current budget or the provision of services to the community.
The statements demonstrates council has experienced increases in costs such as electricity, fuel, depreciation and employee costs due to award increases.
The draft statements have previously been presented to the Audit Risk and Improvement Committee.
Annual budgets are managed well and are in a good position, however the issue for all councils is in providing the funding for the long-term renewal of all council assets, a council spokesperson said.
The net operating result for the year in the draft statements is a surplus of $36 million with the inclusion of capital grants and contributions.
