Mid-Coast residents are now obliged to secure a permit for any burning off they intend to do on their property.
The requirement came into force on September 1 with the start of the Bushfire Danger Period.
Landholders need to apply for a permit to burn off as well as notify their neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.
Much of the state is entering the danger period a month early due to the prevailing warm, dry conditions increasing the fire risk.
This has been exacerbated by several years of higher than average rainfall creating an abundance of vegetation growth. With the prevailing dry winter just passed, that vegetation now provides a ready made fuel supply for possible bushfires.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) commissioner, Rob Rogers said that 11 of the 32 local government areas beginning the danger period this month are doing so a full month earlier than normal due to the prevailing conditions.
"Wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth, and as we move out of this incredibly wet period the bush fire risk is returning to NSW," commissioner Rogers said.
"Fire activity in recent weeks has increased as the landscape dries, forests and grasslands become more susceptible to fires.
"Since 1 August firefighters have responded to more than 2,031 bush and grass fires compared to 638 for the same period last year."
Community members are urged to take five simple steps to reduce their bushfire risk:
Free permits are available by contacting your local Fire Control Centre.
Information about hazard reduction burning, obtaining permits and required notification is also available on the RFS website at rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP.
