Leasing and licencing of council land and buildings policy passed by councillors

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:00pm
MidCoast Council chambers. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council chambers. Picture supplied.

Mayor, Claire Pontin has made an assurance any existing leasing arrangements with MidCoast Council would not be changed.

