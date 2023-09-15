Where's the promised money?
Where's the 'budgeted' $100 million pledged by the previous state government to help fix a crumbling Manning Base Hospital, Taree.
Despite years of commitments and announcements, the money seems to have gone missing, or was it really set aside, health advocacy group, Manning Great Lakes Community Health Action Group (MGLCHAG) members ask?
Health services in the Myall Lakes electorate have been at crisis level for some years, and it's getting worse, spokesperson, Phil Costa says.
With the 2023 budget just days away, MGLCHAG is urging the government to make good on previous promises.
Following the completion of stage one of the Manning Hospital re-development program, which delivered enhanced cancer care, renal dialysis and medical imaging services, an expanded car park, more consultation spaces and a refurbished main entrance, the government set aside $100 million for stage two of the project.
"That was four years ago," MGLCHAG member, Eddie Wood said.
Plans have been drawn up, but not one dollar has been spent, he said.
"And, nobody knows where that money is, not Hunter New England Health, not the (current) state government or Ryan Park's (health minister) policy adviser.
The MGLCHAG has been a voice crying in the wilderness for the last seven years and have made representations to all levels of government and Hunter New England Health executive, as has the local Labor Party executive and the Lyne Labor Federal Electoral Council.- Phil Costa
"Politics has been at play here.
"They (previous government) kept that money right up until the election; it was a teaser."
With building costs escalating by more than 30 per cent, Mr Wood said the $100M of four years ago would not go far with the stage two of the re-development project.
"Even if the $100M is found rumours are circulating that stage two may not go ahead due to budget shortfalls.
"Instead, a plan B may be implemented."
An inquiry into rural health made 40 recommendations and on September 10 the government announced hospitals in Sydney's west would be given $3 billion.
"It seems that the money is there but just not for us."
And, what about the promised $20 million to build a public hospital in Forster, Mr Wood said.
"We are not going to get a public hospital in Forster as we know it."
However, Mr Wood believed an urgent care centre/small emergency department would help take the pressure off Manning Base.
Last Friday, September 8 eight ambulances were line up outside the emergency department (ED) waiting to offload patients.
"The opening of Forster and Old Bar ambulance stations has created an increase in the hourly rate of patient presentations to ED instead of them being spaced more evenly.
"Whilst this has got patients to hospital faster, the delays, once they reach ED, are disgraceful."
The group believe the situation had been created by successive governments, which have promised much but delivered little, and the previous Hunter New England Health executive, which has neglected Taree in favour of facilities around Newcastle.
Currently Taree is functioning with 86 beds when, according to the government's own formula, it should have 250.
"The MGLCHAG has been a voice crying in the wilderness for the last seven years and have made representations to all levels of government and Hunter New England Health executive, as has the local Labor Party executive and the Lyne Labor Federal Electoral Council (FEC)," Mr Costa said.
"We live in an ageing demographic, yet the very people who will need these health services in the near future remain strangely silent and apparently accepting of the status quo.
"If this money is not in the budget, or in the forward estimates, the people in this community should be outraged and ask where has the money gone and we call on each and every one of you to stand with us and be counted as we take that message to the new government."
