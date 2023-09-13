Great Lakes Advocate
In the early hours of Sunday, August 20 a store at Stockland Forster Shopping Centre, in Breese Parade was broken into

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:31pm
Police appeal for public assistance
Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man following a break in at Forster last month.

Local News

