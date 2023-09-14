In response to recent concerns raised by Nine Network program, A Current Affair, and to ensure the community has his side of the story, Forster Tuncurry developer, Coyne Graham, Enyoc Pty Ltd, wants to address and clarify several issues.
Clarification on sub-contractor payments:
Contrary to recent allegations, Mr Graham firmly denies any non-payment to subcontractors.
"The idea that we're not paying our sub-contractors isn't true," Mr Graham said.
Enyoc, in line with its core values, had (as at the of end August) settled accounts with more than 150 sub-contractors and suppliers, he said.
A few, currently in their final defects/handover stages, are set for immediate payment upon completion.
"The company urges the public to view claims with discernment, especially those from a financially distressed subcontractor grappling with financial challenges tied to another entity that faced liquidation and not a creditor of Enyoc."
Insights on project budget and timelines:
The civic project, a pivotal agreement with MidCoast Council, adheres firmly to its designated budget.
Any deviations from the initial financial outline are attributed to collaboratively decided variations to the original plans.
"Each of these changes underwent an exhaustive process of discussion, quotation, and final approval with MidCoast Council, reflecting our commitment to absolute transparency.
"But we've shouldered those extra costs, ensuring the MidCoast Council and, by extension, the community bore no additional burden.
"This commitment reflects the essence of who we are."
Addressing safety concerns:
Enyoc acknowledged a minor exhaust fan issue in the Solaris car park.
The team is actively rectifying this with the aim to resolve it by the end of September, ensuring the safety and functionality of the car park prior to its opening.
The company reaffirms there are no design issues with the project.
Clarification on business transactions:
Enyoc participated in an open tender campaign and was the successful proponent to undertake the civic precinct site with the former Great Lakes Council.
Supporting regional employment during the pandemic:
In challenging times presented by the pandemic where restrictions limited the number of workers permitted onsite, Mr. Graham took proactive measures to support the local workforce.
He initiated a renovation project, to provide continuous employment opportunities for local tradespeople.
Mr. Graham's commitment to the community is further exemplified by his consistent engagement with local subcontractors across various projects in the region.
About Enyoc Pty Ltd
"Forster isn't just a project site for us; it's a community we cherish.
"We're excited about what the Solaris Project will bring to the Mid-Coast.
"And since the program aired, we have received hundreds of messages from local subcontractors and suppliers rallying their support and commitment to the Solaris project, for which we are truly thankful.
"We are dedicated to creating sustainable community living spaces, and Enyoc Pty Ltd has consistently prioritised quality, integrity, and community welfare in all its ventures."
