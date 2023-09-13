Question: What do a dilapidated hotel, a hypochondriac manager, an Italian chef, a politician and his secret lover, two travellers experiencing car trouble, a flamboyant artist with a surreptitious aspiration, a hapless love triangle, and a dead body have in common?
Answer: The Painted Lady.
Witty dialogue, a convoluted plot, eccentric characters and a series of events, with twists, turns and 'ah- ha' moments in abundance, feature in The Painted Lady, the newest melodrama from the creative pen and musical prowess of Forster identity, and life member of the Manning Valley Choral Society (MVCS), Geraldine Mullin.
Melded with felicitous music and song choices, The Painted Lady is a show filled with emotion, pathos, humour, and vocal presentations that draw all these elements into a satisfying conclusion.
A favourite genre of MVCS, the world premiere of The Painted Lady features an intricate combination of characters, with nostalgic songs of the 1950s enhancing the progression of the plot. Popular and familiar pieces such as Peggy Sue, Volare, Mr Sandman, Rock Around the Clock, Dream Lover, It's so Easy, Amore, and many more are performed by the choir as the story unfolds.
Set at a dilapidated hotel, the eccentricities of the local townsfolk and itinerant visitors are revealed as the circumstances surrounding a murder unwind- with hilarious, yet satisfying, results.
Accompanied by talented local pianist, Cameron Waugh, bringing his magic touch to the keyboard, The Painted Lady is about to be launched at several venues in the local area.
We invite patrons to sing along, tap your feet and enjoy the performance that is The Painted Lady.
All performances begin at 2pm and all tickets are $20.
