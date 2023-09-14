It's hard to imagine what would have been little Ziggy's fate if it wasn't for the care and generosity of Sweet Pea Animal Rescue.
The five-month-old kelpie cross bull mastiff was discovered by a volunteer with her previous owner who was walking around Tuncurry trying to give her away.
Ziggy is described by her carers as a spirited little girl who, despite a rough start to life, has shown bravery and resilience.
She is playful, affectionate and loves to be out in Sweet Pea's big yard running around with her fellow furry friends or getting cuddles from the volunteers.
Also, she loves to chase the ball or do zoomies with her doggie playmates, Woody and Chip.
Both are much bigger than her, but she's not too shy to put them in their place if they get too rough.
She is used to wearing a harness and enjoys going for walks - although she occasionally takes a bit of encouragement to get going.
Ziggy loves to be a part of the action and would make a great adventure buddy as she grows.
This beautiful puppy needs the love and security that a forever home will give her.
She would suit either a family, or maybe a couple looking for their first canine family member.
Ziggy has passed all of her vet checks with flying colours and is very healthy.
She is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated (she will still receive a booster vaccination prior to her adoption) and is also regularly treated with parasitic preventatives.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.