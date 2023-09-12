Hazard reduction burn north of Bulahdelah

Residents around the Bulahdelah area are advised smoke is from a hazard reduction burn taking place today, Wednesday, September 13.
Forestry Corporation NSW with assistance from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) will be conducting a hazard reduction burn in the Bulahdelah State Forest throughout the day
The burn will conducted to the east of Markwell Back Road and north of the Bulahdelah township.
Smoke from the hazard reduction will be visible from Bulahdelah and surrounding areas - please only call 000 for a life threatening emergency or if you see an unattended fire.
Updates will be available via the Hazards Near Me app or at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.