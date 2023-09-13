Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council securing the region's water security

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Nabiac Water Treatment Plant. Picture supplied.
To extend the region's water security, especially during protracted dry spells, MidCoast Council is expanding the Nabiac borefield and water treatment plant.

