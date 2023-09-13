Great Lakes Advocate
Cape Hawke Surf Club members took the new Infront Surf Craft rescue board for its maiden voyage last week

September 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Gary Curtis with new rescue board. Photo Cape Hawke Surf Club.
CAPE Hawke Surf Club president, Gary Curtis took the club's new Infront Surf Craft rescue board for its maiden voyage with the Friday morning training group.

