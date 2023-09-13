CAPE Hawke Surf Club president, Gary Curtis took the club's new Infront Surf Craft rescue board for its maiden voyage with the Friday morning training group.
The board was Cape Hawke's prize for winning Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast branch Club Of The Year.
Friday training sessions start at 6am in preparation for the upcoming season.
The club is currently taking registrations for the upcoming season.
Proficiency tests for all ages will be conducted at the Bullring on Sunday, October 8, with nippers starting for 2023-24 on Sunday, October 15. Nippers will break from December 19 until January 28 for Christmas/New Year.
Three Cape Hawke members attended the SLSNSW Awards of Excellence night held in Sydney.
They were Reece Dodds, Ben Forrester and Scotty Graham.
All were representing the Lower North Coast Branch for lifesaver of the year, volunteer of the year and patrol captain of the year.
