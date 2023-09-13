Great Lakes Advocate
Matches will start this Friday at 6pm with Pacific Palms Blue clashing with Taree Wildcats in the under 18s

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:00am
Tuncurry-Forster's Sam Amato playing in the grand final qualifier.
FORSTER-Tuncurry teams will be strongly represented on the Football Mid North Coast Southern League grand final program at the Harry Elliott Oval on Friday night and Saturday.

