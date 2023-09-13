FORSTER-Tuncurry teams will be strongly represented on the Football Mid North Coast Southern League grand final program at the Harry Elliott Oval on Friday night and Saturday.
Matches will start this Friday, September 15 at 6pm with Pacific Palms Blue clashing with Taree Wildcats in the under 18s.
Tuncurry-Forster Gold and unbeaten Cundle Jets meet in the women's game from 8pm.
At 9am on Saturday, September 16 on Field 1 Gloucester Scorpions meet Pacific Palms Blue in the under 12s, with the under 13s between Tuncurry Gold and Wingham starting on F2 from 9.30.
Hallidays Point and Old Bar Barbarians under 14s kick-off at 10.30 on F1, followed by the under 15s between Great Lakes Vikings and Pacific Palms Blue at 12.10.
At 2pm the under 16s featuring Hallidays Point and Tuncurry Gold starts.
The day culminates in the men's clash between Wingham Warriors and Tuncurry Black at 3.30. Wingham are defending champions.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.