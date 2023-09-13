Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United enjoyed a dominant 4-1 win over Kurri Kurri

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 14 2023 - 3:00am
Southern United's Brock Gutherson battles for possession during the 4-1 win over Kurri in the major semi.
Southern United's Brock Gutherson battles for possession during the 4-1 win over Kurri in the major semi.

A HAT-TRICK of goals to Lachie France highlighted Southern United's dominating 4-1 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football major semi-final at Boronia Park.

