A HAT-TRICK of goals to Lachie France highlighted Southern United's dominating 4-1 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football major semi-final at Boronia Park.
The unbeaten Ospreys are now through to the September 23 grand final to be played in Newcastle. They'll meet either Kurri or Greta-Branxton in the decider.
It was a good weekend for the club, with the reserve grade winning a penalty shoot out 4-1 over Lambton Jaffas. They'll tackle Cooks Hills in the final on Saturday, hoping to gain a grand final spot the following weekend.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said France made the most of his goal scoring opportunities in the first grade clash.
"He was pretty clinical - he scored from three of the four chances he had,'' Newman said.
"The combination between Lachie, Ethan Perry, Roan Whiteman and Flynn Parker was good.
"I thought Nate Deas had a good game at left back. He came in for Nathan Hoffman and did well.''
However, Newman admitted his side looked rusty at times
"We hadn't played for three weeks, so I thought that would be the case,'' he said.
The Ospreys will have another week off now until the grand final.
"But, we should be able to get a decent bit of 11 v 11 play this week given that the reserve grade's still in the hunt,'' he said.
Newman agrees that lack of match practice is a concern.
"It's okay for some of our players - our skipper, Beau Wynter, has been nursing a foot injury for weeks. But the rest just want to play football,'' he said.
Cooks Hill's had the wood on us so far, but they still haven't scored a goal from open play against us. It's been penalties and set pieces.- Ospreys coach, Jonathon Newman
Nathan Hoffman missed the major semi-final but was expected to be right for the grand final.
"By the time the grand final comes around I'll have a full squad to pick from,'' Newman said.
"We'll go in absolutely full strength, which is fantastic.''
Newman said the reserve grade side always looked in control against the Jaffas in normal time but couldn't get the ball into the net.
"They've had some issues in front of goals,'' he said.
"The penalty shoot out was comprehensive.''
Goal keeper, Harry Ward saved two penalties during the shoot out.
Chris Kianou, Bailey McMahon, Sonny Evans and Marley Dunn were the goal scorers.
The Ospreys will now play Cooks Hill at Kurri in the final on Saturday, with the winner to advance to the grand final against Nelson Bay.
"This will be the fourth time this season we've played Cooks Hill,'' Newman said.
"Cooks Hill's had the wood on us so far, but they still haven't scored a goal from open play against us. It's been penalties and set pieces.''
This is Southern United's first season in the Newcastle competition.
