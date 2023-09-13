THE Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry will be the venue for Football Mid North Coast's Southern League grand finals this weekend.
This will start tomorrow night, Friday, September 15 when Pacific Palms clash with Taree Wildcats in the under 18s from 6pm.
The women's match between Tuncurry-Forster Gold and Cundle will follow at 8am.
There'll be a full day of grand finals at the Elliott Oval on Saturday, September 16 from 9am.
This will culminate in the men's first grade encounter between Tuncurry-Forster Black and defending champions Wingham Warriors at 3.30pm.
Black defeated Pacific Palms in the qualifying game at Wingham last Saturday while Wingham ended Tuncurry-Forster Gold's season.
Tuncurry-Forster and Wingham met twice during the competition rounds, with Wingham winning 2-1 on both occasions.
Southern League grand finals are usually played at the Zone Field in Taree.
However, Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said the surface was in poor condition and wasn't suitable for grand finals.
Mr Fletcher hopes work will start on scarifying, top dressing and fertilising the field soon.
He confirmed the winners of this weekend's games will play the northern champions next weekend, probably in conjunction with the zone premier league grand finals in Port Macquarie, to determine the zone champions.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.