Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Footy finals will begin tomorrow night from 6pm

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pacific Palms goal keeper, Charlie Muter makes a spectacular save during the grand final qualifying match against Tuncurry Forster. Tuncurry Forster won 5-2. Photo Scott Calvin.
Pacific Palms goal keeper, Charlie Muter makes a spectacular save during the grand final qualifying match against Tuncurry Forster. Tuncurry Forster won 5-2. Photo Scott Calvin.

THE Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry will be the venue for Football Mid North Coast's Southern League grand finals this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.