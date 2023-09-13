Following years of uncertainty, delays and controversy the Forster Civic Centre finally has an opening date.
Located in Lake Street, opposite the Forster Police Station, the new state-of-the-art civic centre will be be unveiled and opened to the public on October 9.
The Forster Civic Centre will be home to three community services including a new library, visitor centre and MidCoast Council customer service point.
The Forster library will be twice the size of the Breese Parade site and will operate Monday to Saturday.
The civic centre has several conference and function rooms that can cater for up to 200 people for community and corporate hire.
To accommodate the move into the new building the existing library will close its doors this Saturday, September 16 for three weeks before reopening in the new space.
The Forster customer service point will close for one day on October 6, while and the visitor centre will operate as normal to support the busy school holiday tourist period.
All services will be operational out of their new and improved spaces from Monday, October 9.
In the meantime, the MidCoast Council Libraries team will operate a pop-up library in Stockland Forster Shopping Centre between September 18 and 23.
There is a lot of work involved in this move and this is such a fantastic new facility that will provide far-reaching benefits to the local community and right across the Mid-Coast.- MidCoast Counci libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills
MidCoast Counci libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills, said council had tried to limit the impact on library users by increasing the number of loans and the loan period during the relocation process.
"During the three weeks of the library move, our customers can still telephone the library team, can make reservation and drop in to chat with the team at the Stockland Shopping Centre pop-up library, and the Hallidays Point and Nabiac libraries are open as normal for any customers who need their library browsing fix," Mr Mills said.
"There is a lot of work involved in this move and this is such a fantastic new facility that will provide far-reaching benefits to the local community and right across the Mid-Coast," he said.
"The new library is twice as big as the old site with a specially designed kids' area to host story time and kids art activities, a fabulous new outdoor reading area and a great space for young adults to engage with special collections and tech.
"There's even a dedicated podcast studio, there's too many features to list.
"Our teams are very excited, and we encourage everyone to come in and have a look at the new library on October 9."
