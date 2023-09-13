Great Lakes Advocate
The new state-of-the-art civic centre will be be unveiled and opened to the public on October 9

By Staff Reporters
September 14 2023 - 6:00am
Forster Civic Centre. Picture supplied.
Following years of uncertainty, delays and controversy the Forster Civic Centre finally has an opening date.

