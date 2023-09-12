Putting the road 'reserves' record straight

According to MidCoast councillor, Peter Epov, in recent times council has frequently and significantly drawn on 'reserves' to fund budget blowouts in transport asset capital works projects.
At the September ordinary monthly meeting, Cr Epov put forward a question with notice asking the general manager, Adrian Panuccio to confirm the consequence of this meant less money would be available in future years to fund local roads projects.
Local roads projects are predominantly funded from sources other than 'reserves', with the exception being the SRV reserve which funds council's 50 per cent share of the $100 million road program, infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott explained.
"Roads projects, particularly capital projects, are funded from grants, developer contributions, general revenue, reserves or a combination of these sources," Mr Scott said.
"There are a number of other road-related internal reserves, with a total value of approximately $2 million, that are held for specific purposes and are not available for allocation to over-expenditures," he said.
"Allocations from 'reserves' to roads projects are included within council's adopted budget or are reported to and approved by council through the monthly budget review process.
"Projected reserve balances are reported to council through the Quarterly Budget Review."
