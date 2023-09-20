Great Lakes Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tuncurry-Forster has been named the Northern NSW Football Federation's club of the month for September

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry-Forster's Sam Amato goes on the attack during the Southern League grand final against Wingham. Wingham won 3-1.
Tuncurry-Forster's Sam Amato goes on the attack during the Southern League grand final against Wingham. Wingham won 3-1.

TUNCURRY-Forster have been rewarded for a busy and innovative season by winning Northern NSW Football Federation's club of the month award for September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.