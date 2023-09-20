TUNCURRY-Forster have been rewarded for a busy and innovative season by winning Northern NSW Football Federation's club of the month award for September.
Club president, Kristy Ragno said it was a great honour to be recognised by Northern NSW.
She said this was a reward for the many projects the club took on this year.
"Earlier this year we gained a one star accreditation with Northern NSW Game Change Program,'' she said.
"That's based around female football and engaging and retaining players. We also had some of our younger girls participate in the Matildas Cup of Nations game.
"They got to do a lap of the field before the Matildas kicked off in a warm-up match for the World Cup.
"We participated in the Newcastle Jets half-time heroes, where the kids got to run out with the Jets players at the start of the game and then have small games on the field at halftime.'
"The club was also chosen to provide flag bearers for a World Cup quarter final.
"We hosted multiple NPL (National Premier League) games during the season for Mid Coast Football.
"We also had Northern NSW Women's Premier League games at Tuncurry."
The Newcastle Permanent Primary Schools gala day was also at Tuncurry.
"There were about 200 kids involved in that. Then we hosted the Junior Development League and there were 600 people at that one - it was massive,'' Kristy said.
During the school holidays the club ran two Talent Support Program for Football Mid North Coast for boys and girls.
We participated in the Newcastle Jets half-time heroes, where the kids got to run out with the Jets players at the start of the game and then have small games on the field at halftime.- Club president, Kristy Ragno
The Tigers also ran a sanctioned program - Tiger Cubs - for 3-5-year-olds in association with Jeff Summers to prepare the youngsters to play under six years.
In addition the club spent $12,000 on new equipment for teams, including goal posts, new nets and bibs and also renovated the committee room.
The Tigers lost two senior grand finals at matches played at the Harry Elliott Oval last weekend.
Cundletown Jets prevailed 4-1 in the women's game over Tuncurry-Forster.
The match was played on Friday night. The unbeaten Jets scored three unanswered second half goals to claim the match.
On Saturday Wingham Warriors downed the Tigers 3-1. Scores were 2-0 late in the second half when the Tigers pulled back a goal, however, Wingham responded with a further goal to seal the result.
Football Mid North Coast zone champions games will be played at Wayne Richards Park at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
This will match the northern and southern winners from the various grades.
Tuncurry-Forster will be involved in the 13s match, that kicks off at 10.45.
Pacific Palms will play in the under 15s from 11am.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.