A drop of rain wasn't going to dampen the spirits of punters attending what is one of the biggest events on the local racing calendar, the Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup.
In the fashions in the field Stacey Rapa was judged the most elegant lady, while a hat made by local milliner, Alison Courtney and worn by her friend Susan O'Brien, was judged the best headwear.
Queensland origin coach, Billy Slater travelled south to cheer on his Kris Lees trained Chilli Filly in race four.
Ridden by Dylan Gibbons, the horse raced to win the Sporties Tuncurry Showcase Maiden Plate.
Commander Bell, trained by Brett Partelle, and ridden by Zac Wadick won the Noble Realty sponsored Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup.
