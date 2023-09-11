Great Lakes Advocate
The official start to the 2023-24 summer surf season starts later this month

By Anne Evans
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:32pm, first published September 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Forster Surf Club members conducting the annual gear and equipment inspection Bruce Higgs holding nipper mascot Rippy, Annie Evans, Dave Keating, Gary Jennings, Brad Verdich, and Peter Mooney. Picture Anne Evans
Black Head Surf Life Saving Club will host this year's regional Newcastle Permanent raising of the flags ceremony later this month.

