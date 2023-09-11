Black Head Surf Life Saving Club will host this year's regional Newcastle Permanent raising of the flags ceremony later this month.
This annual symbolic gesture will launch the 2023-24 surf season for the six clubs within the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB).
Branches, Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms, also will conduct their own club flag raising ceremony by the season's first patrols from 9am that day, Saturday, September 23.
In anticipation of a climate-induced bumper season on beaches, Lower North Coast Branch president, Ross Blowers, is already urging members of the public to swim between the flags, on patrolled beaches, and to ask for assistance when needed.
He has reassured communities that trained surf patrol members will be available to provide surf rescue services, if and when required, and to promote water safety.
An integral part of this preparation is a pre-season audit of patrol equipment.- Forster SLSC captain, Bruce Higgs
Part of this water safety is preventative actions by life savers which are direct interventions taken to reduce or eliminate the future probability of a specific rescue, first aid or other potentially dangerous issues.
The climate-induced concern is related to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology issuing an El Nino (boy child in Spanish) alert, indicating a 70 per cent chance that this weather system will form.
El Nino can make extreme weather events more likely, including extreme heat, droughts, and storms.
In comparison, La Nina (girl child) brings high rainfall and cyclones to Australia.
Many of us on the East Coast would prefer to forget the 'triple-dip' La Nina which ended in early-2023.
These multiple La Nina conditions during the past few years brought milder summers and winters but record rain to parts of south-east Australia resulting in widespread major flooding.
In general, the girl child brings floods and cyclones to Australia while the boy child decreases rainfall and turns up the heat.
Accordingly, all clubs in the LNCSLSB are preparing for busy beach patrols.
"An integral part of this preparation is a pre-season audit of patrol equipment," Forster SLSC captain, Bruce Higgs said.
"The 2023-24 SLSNSW annual gear and equipment inspection program requires all frontline lifesaving gear to be inspected prior to the commencement of the season to ensure that it is operationally fit to use for surf life saving purposes, and is not damaged nor faulty."
Higgs noted that, with no central clubhouse to stow all equipment, the Forster club inspection required visiting multiple storage venues, but that the most regularly used items were stored on-site although in restricted spaces.
"Next year's 2024-25 gear inspection will be much simpler as the whole new clubhouse construction will be completed and we will have taken possession of the building which will provide adequate storage for all our needs."
All six surf life saving clubs in the branch are actively seeking new members.
To become involved, or to find out more, head to the NSW SLS website or your local club website.
The official flag raising at Black Head will be held from 10am on Saturday, September 23.
