Southern United defeats Kurri in major semi-final

By Mick McDonald
September 12 2023 - 10:00am
A HAT-TRICK of goals to Lachie France highlighted Southern United's dominating 4-1 win over Kurri Kurri in the Newcastle Zone 2 football major semi-final at Boronia Park.

