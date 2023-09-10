Missing Forster man located

A man reported missing from Forster has been located.
Twenty-year-old Kahi Simon was last seen on Macintosh Street yesterday afternoon, Sunday, September 10.
When Kahi was unable to be located, he was reported missing to officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District, who began inquiries into his whereabouts.
His family had held serious concerns for his welfare.
Following inquiries, he was located in the Forster area about 9pm last night.
Police have extended their thanks to the community and media for their assistance.
Police are still searching for 85-year-old John Keith who was last seen in Forster on Saturday morning, September 9.
Mr Keith was last seen at Forster riding an electric bike with a small black and white Cavoodle dog, about 8am on Saturday.
When he could not be located, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified later that evening and immediately began inquiries to locate him.
Police hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age and a medical condition he lives with.
Mr Keith is described as Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, medium build, green eyes and grey thinning hair.
It is not known what he maybe wearing.
He is known to frequent the Forster and Tuncurry areas.
Anyone who sees John or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
