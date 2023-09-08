MidCoast Council will continue to be represented by 11 councillors, including the mayor, for the 2024-25 term of office.
Councillors earlier this week voted unanimously not the vary the number for the 2024 Local Government election.
The Local Government Act 1993 (the Act) requires council to determine the number of councillors for the 2024-28 term of office not less than 12 months before the next ordinary election.
The Act requires the number of councillors to be at least five and not more than 15 (one of whom is the mayor).
If council proposes to change the number of councillors, it must, before determining the number, obtain approval for the change at a constitutional referendum.
"If we did want to change it would need to go to a constitutional referendum and I don't see any compelling reasons to change it as this time," Jeremy Miller said.
"Although it may seem that 11 is a lot of councillors it would require a referendum to change that number." Dheera Smith said.
