Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

The pilot strategy will be deferred until transport, bushfire and ecology impacts are addressed

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Head ocean baths. Picture supplied.
Black Head ocean baths. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council has again deferred its pilot project, the Hallidays Point Place Strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.