MidCoast Council has again deferred its pilot project, the Hallidays Point Place Strategy.
As part of the stay councillors at the September monthly ordinary meeting agreed with a recommendation that all planning proposals in the Hallidays Point area be deferred until significant transport, bushfire and ecology impacts were addressed.
Planning proposals are applications to rezone land.
The decision does not apply to development applications (DA) for dwellings.
Hallidays Point has been identified by council as a significant growth area within the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA).
The strategy, which will form the blueprint for future strategies within the LGA, will identify the local character of the area and establish planning controls meet the future housing, employment and infrastructure needs of the community.
Phase one of the strategy began last year with community engagement sessions for the preparation of the ecological, bushfire and traffic technical studies to address key network issues.
Reporting to councillors, senior land use planner, Michael Griffith said it was paramount studies were holistic and combined ecology, traffic capacity and bushfire considerations to identify planning constraints for Hallidays Point.
These technical studies are important to ensure that networks are in place to meet the needs of existing and future residents, he said.
"This information will provide important background information for the community prior to engaging with us on topics identified in phase one.
"Once the technical studies are completed, it is intended that the engagement activities will recommence."
Council will send letters to landowners of proposed Urban Release Areas advising them on its position on planning proposals and providing an update on the status of the Hallidays Point Place Strategy.
