No evidence, complaint or information with respect to this allegation has been received by council: Adrian Panuccio

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:00am
Council distances itself from TV allegations
Council distances itself from TV allegations

MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio has issued a statement following allegations of misconduct on Channel 9 program, A Current Affair earlier this week.

