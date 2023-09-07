A 64-year-old man has been charged and more than three kilograms of cannabis allegedly seized following a police search at a property at Black Head.
on September 6.
Earlier this month, officers from the Manning-Great Lakes proactive crime team began an investigation into the cultivation of cannabis in the Forster and Taree areas.
Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a property on James Foster Drive, Black Head yesterday morning, Wednesday, September 6.
Police allege a search of the property revealed a total of 3.031kg of cannabis, 29 cannabis plants and 1.5 litres of cannabis oil.
Police say the cannabis items were seized, along with a boat and motorcycle suspected of being obtained with proceeds of crime.
The occupant, a 64-year-old man was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station.
He has been charged with 11 offences including manufacturing of a prohibited drug in a commercial quantity, supplying a prohibited drug in commercial quantity, enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis for commercial purposes, plus two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and two counts of being in possession of goods suspected stolen.
He was refused bail and appeared before Forster Local Court today, Thursday, September 7.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
