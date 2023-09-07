Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Sixty four-year-old man arrested at Black Head for drug supply and cultivation

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Foster Drive, Black Head. Picture Google Earth.
James Foster Drive, Black Head. Picture Google Earth.

A 64-year-old man has been charged and more than three kilograms of cannabis allegedly seized following a police search at a property at Black Head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.