Councillor Peter Epov has questioned MidCoast Council professional staff on what he claimed was a 'serious failure' of its delivery program
Cr Epov asked the general manager, Adrian Panuccio to explain why only 53 of the 91 (or 58 per cent) of the delivery program was completed between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
This result is well below expectations, Cr Epov said.
"What is the quantum of funds that have been saved as a result of these delayed, deferred or withdrawn actions from the 2022-23 budget?"
Local roads projects are predominantly funded from sources other than 'reserves', with the exception being the SRV reserve which funds council's 50 per cent share of the $100 Million road program, corporate services director, Steve Embry replied.
Roads projects, particularly capital projects, are funded from grants, developer contributions, general revenue, reserves or a combination of these sources, he said.
"There are a number of other road-related Internal reserves, with a total value of approximately $2 million, that are held for specific purposes and are not available for allocation to over-expenditures.
"Allocations from 'reserves' to roads projects are included within council's adopted budget or are reported to and approved by council through the monthly budget review process.
"Projected reserve balances are reported to council through the quarterly budget review."
