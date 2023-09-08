Great Lakes Advocate
More than $300 million worth of DAs was approved by council during the last financial year

By Staff Reporters
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council DA process quicker on average
More than $300 million worth of development was approved by MidCoast Council during 2022-23, with approvals finalised in an average time 10 days less than comparable regional councils.

