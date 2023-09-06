Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The event wrapped on Sunday following challenging conditions across the weekend.

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Surfing NSW.
Picture Surfing NSW.

A trip to the South Coast for the NSW based Woodworths Surfer Groms Comp Series was a successful moved for local boardrider, Coco Woolley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.