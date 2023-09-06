A trip to the South Coast for the NSW based Woodworths Surfer Groms Comp Series was a successful moved for local boardrider, Coco Woolley.
The Boomerang Beach surfer won the girls under 12 years division ahead of a classy field from across the state.
The event wrapped on Sunday following challenging conditions across the weekend.
Starting off at North Werri Beach for day one and and finishing with the finals day at North Jones Beach, the harsh winds and scary swells didn't seem to hold back the 90 plus grommets any who all stepped up to the plate.
On the boys side of the draw, it was under 12 winner Andy Blanchfield, Norah Head who was an overall standout throughout the two days competition.
Andy came away with the highest two wave heat total of day one (13.40) and won the final with a combination heat total of 10.10.
After winnings last year's under 14s all-expenses-paid trip to the National Woolworths Surf Camp at the High Performance Centre, Ashton Mekisic, Scarborough was eager go back to back.
Mekisic previously took out the Woolworths Surf Groms Comp Cronulla in 2022, with a stellar performance over the weekend he has now managed to add another 1st place trophy to the cabinet.
Another athlete backing up his win from last year was Maverick Macgugan, Avalon after dominating the field in the under 10 boys.
The young grom finished up with a combined heat total of 11.80 leaving Sani Hellman, Ulladulla in second followed by Hayden Men, Merewether in third and Clive Morriss, Avoca in fourth.
As for the girls side of the draw, it was Everly Morgan, Ulladulla who consistently caught the judges eyes.
Everly, the 2023 under 12 NSW State Champion made finals in both the under 10 and 12s.
The nine-year-old came victorious in the under 10s for her second year straight.
In her under 12 girls final it was a nail biting heat with Coco Woolley.
The pair went blow for blow and after the final siren the judges where unable to separate the pair, although it was Woolley who came out on top in a count back.
When it came to the under 14 girls final, it was a neck-and-neck fight between first and second.
Talia Tebb, Avoca managed to narrowly come out saving her best perforce till last.
Tebb locked in the highest female score of the event with an excellent 8.25 to take out the win over local competitor Lani Cairncross, Kiama.
The highest single wave score of the whole competition went to Sani Hellman, Ulladulla with a 9.5. Sani left beach goers shocked as he took off on waves well overhead and carved his way to the shore.
The little superstar who has big ambitions is starting to pave his way in the surf community and results are following.
The five surfers in the under 8s mixed surfed twice and the two results were combined to find the offical winner and final placements.
