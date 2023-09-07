It's nesting season for the threatened sea and shorebirds that visit the Mid-Coast region and they need our support to survive.
Sharing the shore ensures we can continue to enjoy our beautiful beaches and the migratory shorebird populations will thrive.
"We all share a responsibility to find a balance between enjoying these places and protecting the unique species, natural habitat and cultural values of this coastline," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
Prime nesting areas for the endangered beach stone-curlews, pied systercatchers and little terns include the beaches around Harrington, Farquhar/Manning Point and the Winda Woppa area.
Their numbers are in decline as they struggle to find undisturbed space on beaches to nest and raise their young.
"We live in a special part of the world where each year shorebirds come from as far as the Northern Hemisphere to nest and feed during summer," Mr Tuckerman said.
"The pied oyster catchers have already begun nesting at Harrington, with their first egg being laid last week."
We urge all our residents and visitors to take care and follow the rules when four-wheel driving, walking dogs and using the beach, he said.
Shorebird eggs and chicks on sand nests are well-camouflaged and almost invisible.
Beach drivers, foxes, dogs and walkers may crush the eggs or disturb parent birds, keeping them away from the nest.
This leaves eggs and chicks vulnerable to predation from dogs and seagulls.
You can help by following the tips below:
"If you do witness any cool or interesting sights we would like you to share them with us."
The Share the Shore message is supported by NSW Department of Primary Industries, Department of Planning and Environment, Local Land Services, Crown Lands, Taree Indigenous Development Employment and volunteer bird groups.
For more information on sharing the shore, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ShareTheShore
