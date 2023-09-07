Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council is urging members of the community to respected the region's threatened sea and shorebirds

By Staff Reporters
September 7 2023 - 6:00pm
The endangered pied oystercatchers can be found on our shores. Picture supplied
It's nesting season for the threatened sea and shorebirds that visit the Mid-Coast region and they need our support to survive.

