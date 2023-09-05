NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers are attending a grassfire at Locketts Crossing Road, Coolongolook.
The fire, which began just after 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday, September 5 is currently at advice level. and is under control.
A spokesperson said firefighters were working to contain a number of fires across the Mid-Coast region.
Stay up to date via the Hazards Near Me app.
