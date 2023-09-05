The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is conducting hazard reduction burn in the Wallamba Nature Reserve, nine kilometres south-west of Nabiac, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6.
The burn will treat a total of 63 hectares of bushland to aid in suppressing wildfire in the area and to reduce fuel loads near private properties in the vicinity of Trapyard Road and Harwoods Trail.
NPWS crews will be working on roads and trails throughout Wallamba Nature Reserve to implement the burn.
Smoke will be visible to motorists on the Pacific Highway.
The public is asked to exercise caution when driving along roads in the area.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors if necessary and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of many that NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning in national parks during spring.
All burns around the state will continue being co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the RFS 'Hazards Near Me'.
