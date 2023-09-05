Great Lakes Advocate
The burn will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:44pm
Picture National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is conducting hazard reduction burn in the Wallamba Nature Reserve, nine kilometres south-west of Nabiac, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 6.

