WAUCHOPE Thunder and Gloucester emerged as premiers of the Lower North Coast rugby union competitions following grand finals played at Taree.
Thunder defeated Manning Ratz 29-7 in the first grade men's encounter.
Gloucester accounted for the Ratz 17-12 in the women's 10s match.
Forster Tuncurry bowed out of both grades in the finals played the previous weekend in Wauchope.
The premierships were the first for both clubs.
Wauchope re-joined the competition this year after failing to have sufficient numbers in 2022.
Thunder finished minor premiers, but stumbled in the major semi when losing to the Ratz. They then accounted for Forster in a hard fought final.
Gloucester and the Ratz dominated the women's 10s all season. While the grand final score was close, the Cockies were much the better side, with the Ratz defending for much of the game.
Lower North Coast director, Steve Rees hailed the season as a success and said the zone would look to build on this in 2024.
Five clubs contested both competitions up from three in 2022.
Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams returned this year after both were forced to pull out the previous season.
While missing the semi-finals, the Clams had the club's most competitive year in more than a decade.
Forster Tuncurry also had problems in 2022 but were among the front runners in the men's and women's competitions this year.
This was the first time in a number of seasons the club fielded a women's 10s side.
