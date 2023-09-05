A FORTNIGHT before the start of the Group Three Junior Rugby League season it appeared Forster-Tuncurry wouldn't field a team in the under 15 competition.
"We only had 11 players,'' Tony Clifton, who coached the side with Daniel Stalworthy, said.
"Then the Gloucester boys came on board and the group allowed us to play a couple of kids aged 15-and-a-half. That made all the difference.''
The Hawks completed a great season on Sunday when beating Old Bar 20-6 in the grand final, making them minor and major premiers.
Forster led 10-0 at halftime however, the Pirates reduced the margin to 10-6 early in the second half. That sparked the Hawks into action.
"We got straight back at them after that,'' Clifton said.
He added the two Ds, defence and discipline, were the keys to the success.
"Defensively we were outstanding,'' he said.
Dummy half, Mitch Whitby was again a standout for the Hawks. He's been consistent all season. Chaise Doherty played lock and he was strong in attack and defence.
"But everyone played their part,'' Clifton said.
"You don't win them unless everyone's fired up.''
Three players, Mitch Whitby, Travis Allardice and Jarrah Wilson travelled from Gloucester each week to train and play.
"They don't have a side to play with over there, so they asked if it was okay if they came here and have a game,'' Clifton said.
"Jarrah came a bit later on - he hadn't played much before, but the three of them were outstanding all year.''
The Hawks went to Gloucester last Wednesday for a training session followed by a barbecue in a show of appreciation for the commitment shown by the Avon Valley contingent.
"We had a good year - we've had terrific numbers at training and everyone, the players and the parents, have been committed,'' Clifton said.
Clifton understands the players will back up again next year to play under 16s. He coached the 15s as well as the Hawks under 18s this season and admits the workload took a toll.
"I just want to take a break for a while,'' he said.
However, he added it was likely he and Stalworthy would combine to coach the side in under 16s next year. Clifton has been coaching teams at Group Three junior and senior level since the 1970s. This includes captain-coaching Taree United to the first grade premiership in 1985.
The 15s were the only Forster-Tuncurry premiership winner in the senior and junior grades this year.
Forster bowed out of the women's league tag when beaten 10-0 by Port Macquarie in the minor semi-final last Saturday.
