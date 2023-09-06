Great Lakes Advocate
The Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup will feature a nine race program

By Mick McDonald
September 7 2023 - 5:00am
A big crowd is expected to pack into the Tuncurry track on Friday for the running of the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup.
A FIELD of 12 will contest the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup feature event on the nine race program at the Tuncurry track tomorrow, Friday, September 8.

