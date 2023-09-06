A FIELD of 12 will contest the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club XXXX Gold Cup feature event on the nine race program at the Tuncurry track tomorrow, Friday, September 8.
The cup will be run over 2100 metres and will carry $40,000 in prizemoney.
It is timed to start at 4.35.
Dreamdeel from the yard of Wyong trainer, Alan Kehoe, will be the top weight, with jockey Aaron Bullock on board.
Racing will start at 12.10pm and the program includes the Forster Bowling Club Strand Bar and Grill Super Maiden, carrying $50,000 prizemoney, the Evermore Pearl and the $30,000 Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club Golden Mile.
It second only to the Mid North Coast Country Championship heat in February.- Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club president, Garry McQuillan
"The bookings for our XXXX Gold Cup Day for gazebos and our pavilion have been selling fast so we're expecting a sizeable crowd for our first meeting of the spring," club president, Garry McQuillan said.
"Our fashions on the field is always a big event and this year it is sponsored by Sails Apartments Forster," he said.
"And The Evermore Pearl has become a much sought-after race as connections receive gifts from Broken Bay Pearls for the winning owner, trainer and jockey."
Mr McQuillan and the XXXX Gold Cup was one of the biggest racing events held at Tuncurry-Forster.
"It second only to the Mid North Coast Country Championship heat in February," he said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.