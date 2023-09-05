Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The $2.2 million project was partly funded from a $950,000 federal government grant and developer contributions.

September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jett Lacey and Cassidy Ryan enjoying the new Tuncurry water playground..JPG
Jett Lacey and Cassidy Ryan enjoying the new Tuncurry water playground..JPG

The Tuncurry water playground and amenities at Vincent Fazio Park are now open and making a splash already with young and young-at-heart locals of all abilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.