The Tuncurry water playground and amenities at Vincent Fazio Park are now open and making a splash already with young and young-at-heart locals of all abilities.
The $2.2 million project was partly funded from a $950,000 federal government grant and developer contributions. An official opening will be held in the coming months to mark the project's completion.
Welcoming the opening, Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said it provided inclusive recreational spaces for whole-of-community use, while enjoyment contributed to social wellbeing and brought communities together.
"As a regional facility in a location with high visitation from NSW and Australian residents, we are sure the playground adds another incentive for tourism growth in our region," he said.
The facility is an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment. The new amenities block also provides toilets and change facilities that cater for all ages and abilities.
Access to the water play is free of charge, will remain open all year round, and will be operational from 10am to 5pm daily (timings will be adjusted based on seasons/daylight hours). The water play is designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards.
Mayor Claire Pontin said the facility was a first step in developing a family-friendly and accessible recreational precinct at Vincent Fazio Park.
"We hope to expand our facilities at the Park, as a regional destination for our community. The reserve already includes the skate park and Tuncurry Memorial Hall," Cr Pontin said.
"There are future plans for a children's safety bike path in the precinct and we'll be developing parking, footpaths and a safe access way to link Lone Pine Park and the foreshore with the new precinct."
