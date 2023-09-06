Great Lakes Advocate
The Ospreys have finished the season in third position, 12 points clear of fourth placed Lambton.

By Mick McDonald
September 6 2023 - 11:30am
Ospreys players vie for possession during the preliminary semi-final loss to Cooks Hill. They have to win this weekend to stay alive in the competition.
SOUTHERN United will now have to win the Newcastle Zone 2 reserve grade football premiership the hard way after losing the preliminary semi-final 1-0 to Cooks Hill.

