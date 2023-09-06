SOUTHERN United will now have to win the Newcastle Zone 2 reserve grade football premiership the hard way after losing the preliminary semi-final 1-0 to Cooks Hill.
The Ospreys will now have to play in the sudden death game against Lambton Jaffas this Sunday, September 10 from 12.15.
United's first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said the side should have beaten Cooks Hill. A failure to capitalise on goal scoring changes proved their downfall, he said.
"We didn't take any of the really good chances to score that we created,'' he said.
"Cooks Hill scored from one of a string of corners we gave them - they're a big side so they had a distinct advantage on those set pieces.''
Newman is confident the Ospreys will bounce back.
"Providing they bring the same intensity this weekend, they'll be a real handful for the Jaffas reserves,'' he said.
The club had asked Newcastle Football to consider the possibility of rearranging this weekend's fixtures, allowing Southern United to play both grades at Boronia on Saturday.
However, word came through earlier this week that the Ospreys will be playing Lambton at Lambton on Sunday as per the original draw.
Nelson Bay and Cooks Hill will travel to Forster for the reserve grade game on Saturday.
This game will kick-off at 12.15.
The Ospreys finished the season-proper in third position, 12 points clear of fourth placed Lambton.
Jaffas also had a goal differential of -7, compared the the Ospreys' +22.
Lambton defeated Barnsley 2-0 in the elimination game last Saturday.
